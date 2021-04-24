Fayette County community gathers for surprise 91st birthday celebration

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County officials and community members gather to surprise one of their own.

Barbara Hickman celebrated her 91st birthday Saturday in Oak Hill. Family members surprised Hickman with the party and a parade. The Mayor of Oak Hill was in attendance to announce a proclamation for Hickman, who is been a long-time member of the Fayette County community.

“I turned and looked and saw all of this and I just lost it,” Hickman said. “I’m so happy. All of these friends. The fire truck went by, two police cars went by. All of my friends and neighbors and former students and everybody else. It’s been a great, great, great party.”

Hickman is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and was thrilled to be able to celebrate with friends and family after not having the opportunity to do so for her 90th birthday.

Related