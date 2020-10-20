Fayette County commissioner pushing to get rid of Route 19 management plan

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Commission Tom Louisos believes the U.S. Route 19 Corridor Management Plan is deterring business development in the county.

This plan was adopted in 1998 as an amendment to the Fayette County Comprehensive Plan.

Louisos says he has problems with certain restrictions on Route 19, Route 60 and Route 16 within the plan where businesses cannot be within 1,000 feet of the highways if they are outside of city limits.

He wants to ditch the plan completely.

“It’s either 1,000 feet or it cannot be visible from 19, so that’s a big stipulation that I think deters business from coming here,” Louisos said.

The county commission will look over the plan, and then they will have to decide whether to call upon the planning commission to see what they can change.

In the management plan, the restrictions were filed under an effort to keep the highways “beautiful.” In response, Louisos says there are other places where people can see scenic beauty.