Fayette County Clerk’s Office stresses 100 zone election rule

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – After receiving multiple complaints about campaign signs being placed near voting sites, the Fayette County Clerk’s Office would like to stress the 100 zone election rule.

The rule allows candidates to campaign or place signs at least 100 feet away from the door of a voting poll. Fayette County Clerk Alicia Treadway said all signs near polling sites in Fayette County have been measured, and are in appropriate placement.

“A lot of calls have come in to our office concerning about campaign signs and where they are placed. We have measured twice and we have signs up letting everyone know that they are in good placement of where they are at,” Treadway said.

Treadway said all signs will continue to be monitored throughout the entire voting process.