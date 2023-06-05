Fayette County announces times and locations for Summer Food Service

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Schools will sponsor the federally funded summer food service program providing meals for all children ages 18 and under.

Breakfast will be provided from 8:00 am to 9:00 am, and lunches will be available from 11:30 to 12:30.

Meals will be served on weekdays. However, sites will be closed in observance of Juneteenth on June 19, West Virginia Day on June 20, and Independence Day on July 4

Smithers Magic Carpet will be hosting the food truck Monday, June 5, and Tuesday, June 6.

Divide Elementary in Lookout also will begin serving meals on Tuesday, June 6, through July 28.

New River Primary and Meadow Bridge Elementary will start offering Summer Food services from June 12 through July 28.

New River Intermediate School and Valley PK-8 programs will begin on July 6 and until July 20.

Oak Hill School and Oak Hill Park will kick off food services on June 21. The high school’s program ends on June 23, and the park will serve meals until June 30.

Food services will be available on main street in Ansted beginning July 5-14 and Mt Hope Soccer Field beginning July 17-28.

For more information on the summer food service program, you can call the Fayette county schools child nutrition department at 304-719-5400

