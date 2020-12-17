Fayette Co. Health Dep. begins day one of COVID-19 vaccinations

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – WOAY is keeping track of the news surrounding COVID-19 as vaccines begin to roll out statewide.

As of Wednesday, the Fayette County Health Department gave the first injection of the drug developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to 31 frontline workers.

“The Pfizer and BioNTech NRA vaccine is a two dose series. One dose now and one dose 21 days later. After that second dose, that is when they will have immunity, a week or two after that. So it’s really important that people come back for their second dose,” Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart said.

Vaccination kit include a card that health providers can distribute when giving first doses to help educate patients about the vaccine and to encourage the pre-scheduling of second-dose appointments.

“The first dose almost like primes the body, so it kind of starts that immune respond and the second dose really helps to make sure that process is in place and that we have a sustained immune respond,” she said.

For extra safety measures, the health department is still encouraging everyone to social distance and to wear a mask.

“It is 95 percent effective at reducing critical disease, by saying that you technically can have the virus and it can be in your nose, but you’ll not have symptoms. Noting is 100 percent, so it is very important that we continue to mask and social distance,” she said.

The first home COVID test that doesn’t require a prescription or sending a sample to a lab was authorized Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration. It’s expected to cost about $30.