SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A father and son are killed in a car crash in Summers County.

Earlier today, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-car accident in the eastbound lane of I-64.

A 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son both died from their injuries on scene. The other passengers in both vehicles were transported for treatment.

No further details have been released. Stick with WOAY for any further updates.

