RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A fatality has been reported after a house fire this evening.

According to dispatch, the call regarding a structure fire came in shortly after 6 p.m. this evening in Fairdale. Coal River Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Lester Fire Department Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshall, and Jan Care all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but one person has died as a result.

