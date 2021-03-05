Fat Eddie’s kicks off their season with new owners

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A long-standing restaurant in Summersville is opening back up for the season, this time with new faces.

Fat Eddie’s Hot Dog Stand is a local summer-time treasure for Summersville-lake-goers and the community alike, and they are now back with their twenty-first season of business. However, the season-opening Friday was met with new owners and a ribbon-cutting to celebrate.

“We’re pretty excited,” says new owners Ashleigh and Josh Wall. “We’ve had our family and our friends here helping us get ready. We’ve been cleaning up the property, updating the sign, doing some paint jobs. And we have eight staff returning from last season, so we’re pretty geared-up already.”

The new owner’s plan to keep the menu and the traditional Fat Eddie’s feel the same, with the exception of a few new appetizers.