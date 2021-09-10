Family Physician Elected Chair of WVSOM Board of Governors

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Robert Holstein, D.O., was elected to serve as chair of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors, the body that oversees the financial, business and educational policies under which the school operates.

Holstein, who has served on the WVSOM Board of Governors since 2016 and previously served as the board’s vice chair, practices at MyHealthOnSite, a facility that provides care to employees and dependents of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department and the Charlotte County Government in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Holstein, a native of Dunbar, W.Va., is a 1979 graduate of WVSOM and completed an internship at Doctor’s Hospital in Georgia. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians and the West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association. He is board certified in family medicine and is licensed to practice in West Virginia, Florida and Kentucky.

In 2019, Holstein was named Alumni of the Year by the WVSOM Alumni Association, on whose board he served for 10 years, including six years as president.

Additionally, Thomas Cole and Sharon Hall were appointed as new board members; Peter Ward, Ph.D., was elected as a faculty representative; Marlena Dunbar was elected as a staff representative; and Abdulrahman Al Halak, WVSOM Class of 2023, was elected as a student representative.

The WVSOM Board of Governors consists of nine lay members appointed by West Virginia’s governor and three elected representatives, one each from the school’s faculty, staff and student body

His term as chair became effective July 1.

