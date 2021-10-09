Family keeps an apple butter-making tradition alive

PAX, WV (WOAY) – Making apple butter at their home in Pax, West Virginia has been an ongoing tradition in the Williams family, and while the helping hands have dwindled a bit and they no longer go up to the family mountain to make it anymore, they still are trying to keep this tradition alive. And from gathering jars to several bushels of apples, peeling and slicing them, and firing up the kettle, a lot of work goes into the process.

“We put it in the buckets and the buckets sit overnight until Saturday and then we put it in and start. We always start half of them first and we gradually add more. We basically are just trying to carry on the tradition and keep things alive, we don’t see that too much anymore nowadays,” says one of the family members and long-time maker of apple butter, Tammara Williams.

The family would like to make the apple butter making a bigger event in the community again, and they are inviting anyone who may be interested to reach out to them. You can do so by texting or calling (304) 228-5289.

Related