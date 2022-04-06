Family Game Knight celebrates grand opening

MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – New and locally-founded business Family Game Knight is now opening its doors at 1905 Robert C. Byrd Drive in MacArthur.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for the new gaming center. It will be home not only to lots of games, but comics, trading cards and action figures, too.

In addition, the gaming shop will offer 3D-printed products and services, a virtual reality room, a tabletop gaming space and mini arcade.

“It’s just nice to have a place where kids can just come in and just feel safe and you don’t have to worry about outside influences, things like that,” Family Game Knight co-owner Brandon Gration says.

“They can just come in here, be themselves, and have some fun. There’s not a whole lot of places in the area to do things like that, just to enjoy your different hobbies.”

Later in the year, the shop plans to host weekly gaming events and tournaments. They are now open Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m.

Related