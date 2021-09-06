Masks Required at Bridge Day 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Bridge Day Commission has decided to proceed with Bridge Day 2021, despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

But there is a requirement to get in the single-day festival. You MUST wear a mask upon entry.

Being West Virginia’s largest single-day festival, following proper social distancing guidelines are harder to achieve, so the Commission believes that requiring masks at Bridge Day is the safest way to proceed.

“We want everyone to come, have fun, be safe, and be able to enjoy the event. We will have masks available at the event entrance if you forget yours, but masks will be required while you’re in the event parameters,” says Bridge Day Commission Chairperson, Becky Sullivan.

Masks will also be required on all bus transportation to and from the event. The only time a facemask will not be required is in areas where there is proper social distancing.

