EXIT Elevation Realty makes its way to Beckley, plans to deliver market success despite nation’s economic challenges

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – EXIT Elevation Realty claims to be changing the real estate industry since 1996 with a unique business model– delivering exceptional consumer experiences.

The real estate corporation has now made its way to Beckley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the company at its new location on 300 North Kanawha Street Suite #205.

While the challenge of buying a home in today’s inflation and high mortgage rate landscape persists, the owners of EXIT Realty are confident of their success in the area, and they see Beckley as a place with a lot of market potential.

“The market has brought some challenges with the increased interest rate, fortunately, though over the last couple of weeks, those have come back down a little bit, and the biggest boost of confidence that we would say to sellers out there is that there is still plenty of buyers looking for homes,” Broker and owner of EXIT Realty in Beckley, Luke Richmond says.

“A lot of people are looking and they’re migrating towards Beckley, so it’s easy to service all of the areas that we service from the Beckley area,” Realtor and owner Steve Morgan adds.

You can visit EXIT Realty WV on Facebook. You can also reach them at (304)575-6198.

