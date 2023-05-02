EXCLUSIVE: Storm Watch 4 Weather Team Reports On Early May Winter Storm

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): While 90% of southern West Virginia escaped the snow early Tuesday, it was a different world above 3,000 feet.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill and Forecaster Braden Petry escaped to Snowshoe, W.Va., to report on the first part of the early week snowstorm.

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for subfreezing temperatures, which will impact sensitive plants and flowers while additional snow is expected above 3,000 feet with flurries even expected as far south as Oak Hill and Beckley. Improvement is on the way later this week as temperatures return to average.

Here’s Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

Related