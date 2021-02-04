Eppy’s Drug and IV Incorporated holds third vaccine clinic in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Thursday morning Eppy’s Drug and IV along with other local organizations hosted a drive through vaccine clinic.

The clinic was held at the convention center in Beckley and was conducted by appointment only. The clinic provided five hundred doses of the Pfizer vaccine to patients sixty-five and older. This was the third time Eppy’s has held a vaccine clinic and organizers it has gone well.

“They are going very well. We have a couple calls every week just to coordinate with all of our partners, our partners are actually growing,” said Eppy’s Drug CEO Matthew Wade. “It’s what we do, we volunteer in the community to just make West Virginia a better place.” 14s.

To get an appointment for future vaccine clinics register on the DHHR vaccine site.