Epling Stadium, WVU star hosting pitching and fielding camp Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Baseball players around the area have a chance to learn from the state’s best this weekend.

Epling Stadium will host a $40 pitching and fielding camp for players of all ages throughout the day on Saturday. WVU star pitcher Jake Waters is one of hosts for the camp, which will include instructional drills and a hands-on question and answer session.

“I thought it was a great time, because the weather is going to be nice,” said Facility Host Tim Epling. “I think it’s good for kids to be able to see things from a different perspective. Here you have players that are in the process. They’re not coaches. They’re players, that go through the every day grind that they have to go through.”

To participate in the camp, Epling says all players can arrive at the stadium at 10 a.m. Saturday.

