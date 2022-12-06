EPA head scheduled to visit McDowell County

McDowell County, WV (WOAY) – The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to visit McDowell County, where residents recently got access to clean water after years of boil water advisories due to ongoing infrastructure issues.

EPA administrator Michael Regan will discuss drinking water and wastewater inequity with community members as part of his “Journey to Justice” tour, focusing on historically disadvantaged communities.

Residents of Keystone, a small, predominately black community, had to boil their water for a decade.

A coal company built the original water system but left no one to in charge of replacing it.

Keystone received a new water system a year ago.

