Enhance your speaking voice in new community education class at New River CTC

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is offering a new community education class with author and presenter Belinda Anderson. “Engaging Listeners by Enhancing Your Voice” is designed to help participants enhance their speaking voices, gain confidence and make presentations more distinctive.

The three-week community education class meets at 10 a.m. on Saturdays starting April 10, 2021, either through an internet conference call connection or by landline telephone – high-speed internet is not required. The hour-long conference calls will include lecture, time for questions and participant sharing, and group e-mail follow-up as needed.

“The class is being offered in this format as a convenience, but it’s also perfect for this course because it’s all about the voice,” Anderson said. “Right off the bat, we’ve removed the nervousness about what impression you are making visually. You can learn how to become a more engaging speaker while wearing your house shoes.”

The West Virginia Library Commission sent Anderson on a reading/speaking tour throughout the state after the publication of her first book. She has spoken in settings ranging from the state capitol rotunda to an art gallery to a university auditorium. In addition to readings and presentations, she has taught workshops for all age groups.

“Taking this class is really an opportunity for personal growth in your ability to use your voice in any situation, whether you are reading a poem to an audience, delivering a report or representing yourself in a conversation,” Anderson explained. “It’s not about changing your voice – it’s about enhancing your voice.”

Tuition for the class is $75, and the registration deadline is March 26. Participants will be emailed the conference call number and access codes after registering for the class.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Andrea Vest (304-929-3318, avest@newriver.edu).