Ellison preparing to start search for new Wyoming County Chief Deputy

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Bradley Ellison ran uncontested in Wyoming County for Sheriff during this week’s general elections. Ellison will assume the role in 2021 and has been preparing to do so throughout this year. One of his first tasks will be finding his replacement for Chief Deputy.

“I’ve got five, six guys I can choose from that can do it just fine,” Ellison said. “But it has to fit into what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking for a leader so that he can lead the men of this department.”

Ellison is looking forward to having someone next to him to help lead a relatively young department.