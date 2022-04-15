Elementary students come together for second annual Cereal Box Challenge

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The students and faculty at New River Intermediate took part in the second annual Cereal Box Challenge Thursday.

It was a drive to donate cereal to local food pantries. The school competed with Fayetteville Pre-K through 8th grade to see who could raise the most boxes.

The boxes were set up throughout the school and knocked over to create a domino effect.

It made for a fun lesson in STEM and giving back to the community.

“The students are the ones that set them up and then we all knock them down together and they get to watch that happen and learn about how energy is moving, so that’s part of their STEM lesson, and then community service parts too,” says NRI guidance counselor, Heather Pack.

The school raised over 1,300 boxes of cereal, and combined with Fayetteville, they raised nearly 3,000 boxes.

Related