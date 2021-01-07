El Bandido opens a second location in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – El Bandido recently opened a second location in Beckley.

The Beckley location opened on December 19th and so far business has been good. The restaurant has the same menu as the Oak Hill location and the same daily specials. The owners are looking forward to conditions improving with the pandemic and for a successful summer.

“Outside of the restaurant, we hope everything can get way better when it comes to the pandemic,” said El Bandido Co-Owner Julian Ayala. “Hopefully we can leave that in the past, but in the business wise hopefully we can just have a really great summer, we can hopefully have our patio ready to go by May, and just have a really great business rolling over here in Beckley.”

The Beckley location is at 4050 Robert C Byrd Drive.