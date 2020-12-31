El Bandido gets liquor license in time for New Year’s celebrations

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Just in time for New Year’s Eve, El Bandido Beckley gets its alcohol license.

The Mexican restaurant expects a busy night for New Year’s as people celebrate the exit of 2020. Although they won’t be open for the ball drop, they’re ready to serve up some favorite drinks to their customers.

“Especially at our Oak Hill location, we’ve noticed the customers really love our house margaritas,” said co-owner Julian Ayala. “We added a trashcan mixed drink and we have blue margaritas as an option as well, so we have a few different drinks that I think the customers are really wanting to give a try.”

El Bandido offers multiple drink specials throughout the week. You can find more information on its Facebook page.

