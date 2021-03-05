El Bandido celebrates grand opening at Beckley location

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – El Bandido Mexican Restaurant has seen major success in Oak Hill ever since its opening in November 2018, and now this popular, local restaurant officially opened its doors in Beckley. The new restaurant celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and many Beckley locals and officials came out to honor the celebration.

“We’re super excited to be here. We’ve done our grand opening ceremony today. We’re really thankful to be here and we just hope we can do a great year,” says Julian Ayala, a co-owner of El Bandido.

Despite opening in the midst of a global pandemic, the owners remain positive and keep to doing what they do best, which is serving out food to hungry customers.

“It seems like our customers keep us busy. If our dine-in isn’t staying busy it seems like our carry-out stays pretty busy. So, so far we’re just really trying to enjoy it and just look at the good out of everything.”

And being in a bigger area with more Mexican cuisine options, El Bandido in Beckley will face more competition, as well as taking on the pandemic challenges. But this added challenge has yet to stop the restaurant’s drive and dedication in coming out on top.

“We always aim to be number one, but of course we will leave that up to the customers.”

The restaurant is operating at a 75-percent capacity for now with an added outdoor seating area that will function between 20 to 40-percent capacity. Proper measures are being carried through to keep their customers safe and happy.