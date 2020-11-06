Education consultant assists Summers County schools

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Summers County schools are using a new approach to learning with help from a local expert.

Dr. Edwards, an education consultant who was hired by the Summers County Board of Education is meeting with administration and teachers to look at strategies to improve instruction. Summers County High School Principal Al Hudgins says he hopes this will help with test scores.

“We’re Focusing on trying to dig deeper on the knowledge of questioning. Build relationships with students, not just learn this but we want them to know why they have to learn it,” Hudgins said.

Dr. Edward is working with all Summers County schools.