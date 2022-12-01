Education Alliances launces 40th Anniversary with call to revitalize school business partnerships

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Education Alliance kicks off its 40th anniversary by urging school and business leaders to strengthen their partnership to better serve West Virginia students.

The Education Alliance started the Partnerships in Education program in 1984 to connect local schools with business partners.

School-business partnerships benefit students by increasing school capacity, enhancing educational experiences, and preparing them for careers.

The Alliance is asking business and school leaders to share their partnership experiences using focus groups and conducting a survey.

Businesses and schools that nominate their partnership by January 31, 2023, will earn a feature in a future news article.

School and business leaders interested in participating or hosting a focus group can sign up here or contact Robert Crawford at robert@educationalliance.org.

The deadline to apply is January 31, 2023.

