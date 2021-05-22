Economic development organization moves to downtown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Attar Center is now home to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.

Forward Southern West Virginia now shares it’s home with New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. While NRGRDA is focused on economic development, their neighbors specialize in community development.

The two organizations can work together in creating a quality of life for those that live in the region and those who are looking to move to the region.

Executive Director Jina Belcher says, “It’s our job to ensure that we continue to grow the economy in Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas and Summers counties; and want to ensure that businesses have all the resources they need to thrive in this region.”

NRGRDA has another reason to celebrate. Today marks a 33-year milestone for the organization.

