Early morning structure fire reported in White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – An early morning structure fire is reported in Greenbrier County.

According to Greenbrier County dispatchers, the call came in at 3:09 a.m. about a structure fire. That fire took place on Main St. in White Sulphur Springs.

White Sulphur EMS, White Sulphur Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Anthony Creek Fire Department, and Frankford Fire Department are all on scene.

No other details are being released at this time. Stay with WOAY for any updates.