During the season of giving, Red Cross urges blood donation

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – December may be the season of giving–but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood or platelets this holiday season.

The need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States. Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who’ve recovered from the coronavirus. Their plasma contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus. Learn more about convalescent plasma and sign up to give at RedCrossBlood.org/PLASMA4COVID.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 1-2 weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions–including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff–have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. .16-Jan. 4:

TAZEWELL

Bluefield: 12/30: 1-6 p.m., Romans 12:11 Outreach Ministry/Church of God, 104 Highland Avenue

North Tazewell: 12/28: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Ramey Automotive Donorama, 27992 Gov G C Peery Hwy

GREENBRIER

Lewisburg: 12/28: 12-6 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 214 E. Washington Street

MERCER

Bluefield: 12/18: 12-4:30 p.m., Mercer Mall, 261 Mercer Mall Road

Princeton: 12/29: 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Princeton Rescue Squad, 701 Stafford Drive

MONROE

Union: 1/4/2021: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monroe County Public Library, 303 S. Main Street

RALEIGH

Beckley: 12/16, 12/23, 12/30: 12-6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Drive

SUMMERS

Hinton: 12/17: 12:15-5 p.m., Lifeline Church, 505 Stokes Drive