Drop off sites open for Operation Christmas Child

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As the holiday season closes in, several families are giving back to children in need with Operation Christmas Child.

Generous individuals can donate shoebox gifts filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies during National Collection Week starting November 14 through 21.

Over 4,000 drop-off sites are open statewide, and the Samaritan’s Purse project will collect its 200 millionth shoebox this year.

Anyone wanting to participate can visit Samaritanspurse.org and use the online lookup tool to find the closest drop-off location.

