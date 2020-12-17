Driver’s license expiration dates extended through March 31, 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that any driver’s license, instruction permit, Graduated License (level 1, 2, or 3), or Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), as allowed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), with an expiration date of March 1, 2020, or later, will be extended until March 31, 2021. Identification cards are included in the extension as well.

Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV online services portal at dmv.wv.gov and renew online or visit a local kiosk (with no changes and every other renewal cycle). Additionally, customers who were previously prohibited from renewing a license online due to a change in address may now take advantage of the new online process that utilizes the Change of Address form, found here: go.wv.gov/dmvaddress . Once the address change is completed, the customer is provided an option to apply for updated duplicate documents and pay individually for them at the DMV Self Service website, go.wv.gov/selfservice .

Customers who have a transaction that requires in-person service or choose in-person service and would like a designated appointment time may visit go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or call 304-558-3938. Additionally, customers may walk into any Regional Office for DMV services, but appointments are encouraged to avoid lines and wait times.

“Most customers with a driver’s license or ID card expiration date after March 1, 2020 have already completed the renewal process either in an office or by taking advantage of our online services portal or a local kiosk,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said. “However, we do recognize that there are still a small number of customers who have not been able to renew yet, so we are providing this extension for them.”

For more information, including the online services portal, kiosk locations, and the new online change of address process, please visit the DMV website.