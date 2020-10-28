Drive-thru Christmas light show setting up at fairgrounds

By
Kassie Simmons
-

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – The State Fair of West Virginia prepares for its first drive-thru Christmas display.

The state fair had lights left over from a Christmas event last year that it is unable to host again due to the pandemic, so administrators decided to put on drive-thru light show. The show is available by donation only, so anyone can enjoy the display starting late next month.

The attraction starts the Saturday after Thanksgiving and runs through January 2. It will be open Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m..

“We cant thank our sponsors enough for the Christmas at the fair,” said CEO Kelly Collins. “We’ve had so many businesses and individuals step up because they think it’s such a great idea to end 2020. We hope that Christmas is cheerful for everyone.”

More information is expected to be available early next week.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR