Drive-thru Christmas light show setting up at fairgrounds

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – The State Fair of West Virginia prepares for its first drive-thru Christmas display.

The state fair had lights left over from a Christmas event last year that it is unable to host again due to the pandemic, so administrators decided to put on drive-thru light show. The show is available by donation only, so anyone can enjoy the display starting late next month.

The attraction starts the Saturday after Thanksgiving and runs through January 2. It will be open Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m..

“We cant thank our sponsors enough for the Christmas at the fair,” said CEO Kelly Collins. “We’ve had so many businesses and individuals step up because they think it’s such a great idea to end 2020. We hope that Christmas is cheerful for everyone.”

More information is expected to be available early next week.