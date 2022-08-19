Dreams Are For Living Beauty to host ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of grand opening on August 20

Beckley, WV (W.O.A.Y.) – Dreams are For Living (D.A.F.L.) Beauty will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 20, in celebration of its grand opening. The ribbon cutting will occur at 1:00 pm, immediately followed by an open house ending at 5:00 pm. D.A.F.L. Beauty prides itself on making clients feel good about themselves by providing skin care products and education about skin types and treatments to address customers’ skin concerns.

The business also provides cosmetology and beauty services such as haircuts, styles, and eyelash extensions. D.A.F.L. Beauty is located in Beckley at 310 Johnstown Road Suite A.

