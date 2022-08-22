Dr. Fauci to retire in December after serving over 50 years as top US infection expert

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is leaving the federal government in December. Fauci became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci has served the government for more than five decades.

The 81-year-old Fauci is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser as well as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leader in the federal response to AIDS and other infectious diseases well before the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci told The Associated Press on Monday that walking away after 54 years was bittersweet.

