Do it for Babydog Round 2: Gov. Justice announces prize winners in vaccination sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 18 incredible prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Benjamin Currence of Buckhannon, Samuel Smith of Charleston, and Danielle Stephenson of Charles Town have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.
Two additional scholarship winners, as well as winners of a luxury high-end sports car, a new boat, free gas for 10 years, a premium ATV, and season passes to a West Virginia ski resort will be revealed later today.
Today marks the fourth of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”
