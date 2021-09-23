Do it for Babydog Round 2: Gov. Justice announces prize winners in vaccination sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 18 incredible prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Benjamin Currence of Buckhannon, Samuel Smith of Charleston, and Danielle Stephenson of Charles Town have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.

Two additional scholarship winners, as well as winners of a luxury high-end sports car, a new boat, free gas for 10 years, a premium ATV, and season passes to a West Virginia ski resort will be revealed later today.

Today marks the fourth of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 23, 2021 Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Benjamin Currence, Buckhannon

Samuel Smith, Charleston

Danielle Stephenson, Charles Town

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]

[TO BE ANNOUNCED] Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner

[TO BE ANNOUNCED] Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

[TO BE ANNOUNCED] $150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Mathew Furbee, Fairmont Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Patrick Dye, Big Bend

[TO BE ANNOUNCED] Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Natalie Morgan, New Haven

[TO BE ANNOUNCED] Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Jodi Campbell, Belle

Carli Withrow, Scott Depot WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Kim Athey, Kearneysville

Genia Byus, Point Pleasant

Larry Hylton, Fairmont Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Aaron Ferrari, Clendenin

Robin Skeens, West Hamlin

Robert Springer, Moundsville Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Harold Arbaugh, Ansted

Kimberly Davidson, Bridgeport

Bernard Farrell, Newburg

Rose Preston, Secondcreek Stick with us for more winners announced throughout the day!

