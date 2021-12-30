Do It for Baby Dog COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic held targeting senior citizens

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – According to the CDC, the risk of severe illness from COVID-19 goes up with age, a recurring problem most elderly people have been facing throughout the pandemic.

A “Do It for Babydog” COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic is held at Fayette County Senior Programs in downtown Oak Hill in an effort to combat just that. While the clinic is open to anyone ages 18 and older, senior citizens were obviously the primary target for the cause.

“The biggest thing is that the immune-compromised for seniors is a little higher than someone younger-aged, so that’s the biggest reason behind it, we wanted to give our seniors in the community a chance to come out and get their vaccines today,” says Ryan Alton, the director of the clinic.

The booster clinic showed a good turnout from the senior citizen population within the community, welcoming in at least 40 participants within the first 30 minutes of the 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. time frame of the clinic.

Ronald Coleman, a retiree helping out at the clinic, says he’s already gotten the vaccine and the booster, saying he feels better than ever.

“I feel great. I recommend everybody take the shot, it’s nothing to play with,” says Coleman.

Coleman encourages everybody, especially elderly people, to somehow find a way to get the shot.

“It’s no joke. It’s nothing to play around with. I recommend if you can get it, get it, if you need to find somebody to take you to get it, get the shot,” he says.

As part of the “Do It for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes, the county with the most booster shots distributed will win a $100,000 grant that will help local seniors.

Participants in the clinic over the age of 50 were eligible to win a $50 gift card, while those 60 and older were eligible to win several grand prizes.

Based on the turnout of the clinic, Alton says there may be another booster clinic held at Fayette County Senior Programs again in the near future.

