DMV customers may now make address changes online; acquire duplicate documents

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier announced today that customers may now make address changes online, as well as upload proof of residency documents, and conveniently obtain the following duplicate documents affected by the address change:

Vehicle Registrations

Handicap Placards

Driver’s Licenses

Identification Cards

To make the changes, customers need to utilize the Change of Address link under the Driver’s License Information section on the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov, or simply visit go.wv.gov/dmvaddress.

Once the customer successfully completes the online process and the changes are processed, the customer is provided an option to apply for updated duplicate documents. The customer must apply and pay individually for updated duplicate documents at the DMV Self Service website, go.wv.gov/selfservice.

According to Commissioner Frazier, “We are thrilled to provide more easy, convenient processes to the citizens of our great state, and encourage them to take advantage of these online transactions from the comfort of their homes.”