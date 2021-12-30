Division of Highways continues work on ‘awkward’ Beckley intersection

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is working to improve what they describe as an awkward intersection in Beckley.

Three roads intersect here: Eisenhower Drive, Stanaford Road and Rural Acres Drive, which are three heavily traveled roads in Beckley. The intersection is described as awkward because of an acute angle, which combined with heavy traffic flow, can lead to issues.

Billie Trump, the recorder and treasurer with the City of Beckley noted they are excited work is being done to improve the intersection.

“This upgrade has been necessary for a long time,” Trump said. “And we’re all happy the state is using some of their money to upgrade it.”

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says more than 10,000 vehicles pass through this intersection every day.

They want to add two new bridges and adjust the angles of the roads to make the intersection safer.

Joe Pack, Deputy State Highway Engineer with the Department of Transportation, said “The redesign will provide a more efficient interchange for that level of traffic.”

The full plan is to adjust the angles where the roads join, and create a 50 foot bridge over the Lewis McMannus Memorial Honor Trail, as well as a 193 foot bridge over Cranberry Creek.

The project’s total cost is roughly $6.7 million. The money comes from federal funding, as well as state dollars from Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance program.

The project began in July, and is expected to be finished in mid-2022.

