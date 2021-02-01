Dial-A-Story Offers Storytime Experience at Home

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County libraries are now offering a new service called Dial a Story.

Listeners can call 888-507-1666 and listen to stories that are 2 to 7 minutes long. Each story is narrated by staff members and is geared towards children. Currently the program has over a dozen stories.

“We’re really excited because it gives the staff something a little different to do and people recognize the voices,” said Fayette County Library Director Becky Kellum.

For more information, you can visit Fayette County Library’s Facebook page.