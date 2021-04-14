Diabetic Foot Care Center celebrates grand opening in Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A foot care center in Summersville celebrates its grand opening.

Diabetic Foot Care Center has been in business since November, but held off on its opening celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions. The center offers a variety of services, including diabetic shoe fittings and pedicures.

“We also offer callus removal,” said Diabetic Foot Care Center CEO Kirk McKown. “We do fungal treatment and fungal soaks for people that have fungus problems with their feet. We also offer diabetic socks. We also offer fungal treatment to take home and diabetic lotions. Also, we have a new product that is on the market that helps treat neuropathy.”

Sarah Lanham and Scott Huffman of the Nicholas County Chamber of Commerce say they’re proud to welcome the Diabetic Foot Care Center owners to the chamber.

