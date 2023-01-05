DHHR transitions Child Welfare Information System to WV PATH

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has begun transitioning its social services/child welfare system from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS).

The system will move to West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH) which DHHR staff will now use to assist clients.

The transition will not impact the way West Virginians apply for DHHR programs and services.

Visit www.wvpath.wv.gov to access the WV PATH public portal.

