DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 911; 5 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 18, 2023, there are currently 911 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,790 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Ritchie County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, an 80-year old female from Morgan County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 84-year old male from Jefferson County.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s pledge to stay current on COVID vaccines and boosters to help prevent further hospitalizations and deaths.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (10), Berkeley (67), Boone (9), Braxton (4), Brooke (5), Cabell (52), Calhoun (2), Clay (3), Doddridge (2), Fayette (31), Gilmer (1), Grant (7), Greenbrier (28), Hampshire (9), Hancock (8), Hardy (5), Harrison (27), Jackson (17), Jefferson (34), Kanawha (84), Lewis (13), Lincoln (22), Logan (14), McDowell (9), Marion (19), Marshall (4), Mason (11), Mercer (46), Mineral (10), Mingo (26), Monongalia (39), Monroe (12), Morgan (10), Nicholas (11), Ohio (9), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (10), Putnam (39), Raleigh (62), Randolph (12), Ritchie (2), Roane (12), Summers (7), Taylor (8), Tucker (15), Tyler (4), Upshur (9), Wayne (14), Webster (6), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1), Wood (23), Wyoming (19). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

