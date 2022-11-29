DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 677; 11 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 29, 2022, there are currently 677 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,605 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 103-year old male from Nicholas County, a 68-year old male from Summers County, a 51-year old male from Fayette County, a 54-year old male from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Mingo County, a 51-year old female from Marshall County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Jefferson County, and an 89-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We send our sincere condolences to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “COVID-19 vaccines help prevent severe disease, hospitalizations, and death. I encourage all West Virginians to stay up-to-date on vaccines and boosters for maximum protection.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (60), Boone (11), Braxton (5), Brooke (14), Cabell (21), Calhoun (5), Clay (2), Doddridge (5), Fayette (11), Gilmer (3), Grant (7), Greenbrier (17), Hampshire (15), Hancock (18), Hardy (8), Harrison (25), Jackson (10), Jefferson (32), Kanawha (51), Lewis (3), Lincoln (5), Logan (10), Marion (27), Marshall (8), Mason (20), McDowell (4), Mercer (18), Mineral (23), Mingo (17), Monongalia (45), Monroe (4), Morgan (3), Nicholas (4), Ohio (20), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (2), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (22), Randolph (6), Ritchie (1), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (2), Tyler (5), Upshur (8), Wayne (8), Webster (1), Wetzel (11), Wirt (3), Wood (33), Wyoming (7). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

Related