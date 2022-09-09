DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 3,058; 21 deaths reported in the last 24 hours

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 9, 2022; there are currently 3,058 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 21 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,322 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old male from Marion County, a 49-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year-old male from McDowell County, a 75-year-old male from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Monroe County, a 53-year old male from Boone County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 55-year old female from Roane County, a 76-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old female from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Putnam County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year old female from Mason County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, and an 88-year old male from Barbour County.

“We join with the families in mourning the passing of these great West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to work together to prevent further loss of loved ones by getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (25), Berkeley (186), Boone (37), Braxton (15), Brooke (29), Cabell (140), Calhoun (7), Clay (9), Doddridge (11), Fayette (67), Gilmer (15), Grant (11), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (19), Hancock (43), Hardy (32), Harrison (143), Jackson (25), Jefferson (69), Kanawha (198), Lewis (22), Lincoln (36), Logan (91), Marion (114), Marshall (57), Mason (51), McDowell (50), Mercer (204), Mineral (43), Mingo (56), Monongalia (144), Monroe (51), Morgan (20), Nicholas (61), Ohio (48), Pendleton (9), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (5), Preston (38), Putnam (87), Raleigh (178), Randolph (48), Ritchie (10), Roane (55), Summers (33), Taylor (25), Tucker (11), Tyler (10), Upshur (69), Wayne (35), Webster (4), Wetzel (48), Wirt (1), Wood (93), Wyoming (62). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages six months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are advised to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

