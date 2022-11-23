DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase by 664; 4 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 23, 2022, there are currently 664 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been four deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,594 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Wyoming County, an 80-year old female from Summers County, a 71-year old male from Mingo County, and a 96-year old female from Cabell County.

“As the holidays approach, I send my condolences to families who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge West Virginians to receive a vaccine or booster to protect themselves and loved ones from severe outcomes from COVID.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (64), Boone (3), Braxton (7), Brooke (5), Cabell (21), Calhoun (2), Clay (3), Doddridge (0), Fayette (13), Gilmer (4), Grant (9), Greenbrier (12), Hampshire (12), Hancock (22), Hardy (14), Harrison (11), Jackson (10), Jefferson (35), Kanawha (56), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (9), McDowell (2), Marion (12), Marshall (12), Mason (25), Mercer (19), Mineral (14), Mingo (9), Monongalia (35), Monroe (10), Morgan (12), Nicholas (5), Ohio (15), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (6), Pocahontas (3), Preston (4), Putnam (24), Raleigh (16), Randolph (28), Ritchie (3), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (15), Tucker (1), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (9), Webster (0), Wetzel (6), Wirt (1), Wood (28), Wyoming (7). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

