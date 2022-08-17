DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases decrease to 2,731; 17 deaths since last report

Charleston,WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 17, 2022; there are currently 2,731 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,223 deaths attributed to COVID-19.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old male from Putnam County, a 76-year-old female from Putnam County, an 87-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year-old female from Ohio County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Berkeley County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Wetzel County, a 74-year old male from Clay County, a 76-year old female from Ohio County, a 64-year old female from Barbour County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Harrison County, a 71-year old male from Marshall County, a 95-year old male from Ohio County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, and an 88-year old male from Kanawha County.



“Today is another hard day as West Virginians cope with the loss of mothers, fathers, grandparents, brothers, and sisters,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this pandemic.”



CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (201), Boone (35), Braxton (12), Brooke (32), Cabell (125), Calhoun (4), Clay (10), Doddridge (13), Fayette (73), Gilmer (6), Grant (36), Greenbrier (52), Hampshire (41), Hancock (35), Hardy (33), Harrison (124), Jackson (26), Jefferson (55), Kanawha (216), Lewis (24), Lincoln (44), Logan (96), Marion (112), Marshall (51), Mason (47), McDowell (38), Mercer (127), Mineral (71), Mingo (34), Monongalia (104), Monroe (36), Morgan (10), Nicholas (33), Ohio (65), Pendleton (10), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (11), Preston (25), Putnam (62), Raleigh (149), Randolph (35), Ritchie (14), Roane (22), Summers (22), Taylor (19), Tucker (12), Tyler (8), Upshur (33), Wayne (34), Webster (17), Wetzel (8), Wirt (9), Wood (135), Wyoming (49). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.



West Virginians ages six months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those five years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over four months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with severe and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.



Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.



To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Related