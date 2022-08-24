DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases decrease to 2,627; 4 deaths since last report

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 24, 2022; there are currently 2,627 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, four deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,257 deaths attributed to COVID-19.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old male from Marion County, a 79-year-old male from Taylor County, a 79-year-old male from Cabell County, and an 80-year-old female from Logan County.



“Each death of a West Virginian is a loss if felt by all,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we encourage all residents to recognize the continued need for COVID vaccines and boosters.”



CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (32), Berkeley (162), Boone (42), Braxton (14), Brooke (17), Cabell (97), Calhoun (7), Clay (3), Doddridge (3), Fayette (82), Gilmer (19), Grant (24), Greenbrier (55), Hampshire (30), Hancock (41), Hardy (38), Harrison (97), Jackson (17), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (210), Lewis (29), Lincoln (49), Logan (69), Marion (102), Marshall (46), Mason (60), McDowell (41), Mercer (123), Mineral (64), Mingo (23), Monongalia (149), Monroe (28), Morgan (23), Nicholas (49), Ohio (45), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (17), Preston (39), Putnam (72), Raleigh (118), Randolph (42), Ritchie (12), Roane (13), Summers (17), Taylor (28), Tucker (4), Tyler (4), Upshur (54), Wayne (41), Webster (10), Wetzel (24), Wirt (3), Wood (120), Wyoming (53). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.



West Virginians ages six months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those five years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over four months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.



Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.



To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

