DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases decrease to 1,723; three deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 21, 2022, there are currently 1,723 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, three deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,379 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old male from Lewis County, a 96-year-old female from Lewis County, a 62-year-old female from Mineral County, a 78-year-old male from Taylor County, a 73-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 72-year old male from Boone County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, and an 83-year old female from Hancock County.

“As we honor those we have lost, I urge all West Virginians to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus through vaccination and boosters, which will help prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (9), Berkeley (81), Boone (26), Braxton (9), Brooke (7), Cabell (71), Calhoun (3), Clay (6), Doddridge (4), Fayette (48), Gilmer (5), Grant (8), Greenbrier (59), Hampshire (22), Hancock (21), Hardy (32), Harrison (74), Jackson (18), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (120), Lewis (18), Lincoln (21), Logan (40), Marion (69), Marshall (22), Mason (7), McDowell (37), Mercer (103), Mineral (29), Mingo (38), Monongalia (88), Monroe (11), Morgan (9), Nicholas (30), Ohio (30), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (6), Preston (30), Putnam (48), Raleigh (84), Randolph (30), Ritchie (7), Roane (18), Summers (12), Taylor (31), Tucker (20), Tyler (12), Upshur (20), Wayne (16), Webster (6), Wetzel (10), Wirt (22), Wood (60), Wyoming (56). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are advised to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​

Related