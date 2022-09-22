DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 1,659; 3 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 22, 2022, there are currently 1,659 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,382 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year-old male from Monongalia County, and a 90-year-old female from Berkeley County.

“Every life lost leaves a hole in a family, a community, and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to all who are mourning a loved one and encourage West Virginians to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (8), Berkeley (88), Boone (24), Braxton (5), Brooke (7), Cabell (64), Calhoun (3), Clay (10), Doddridge (5), Fayette (43), Gilmer (5), Grant (9), Greenbrier (50), Hampshire (21), Hancock (20), Hardy (33), Harrison (78), Jackson (23), Jefferson (55), Kanawha (123), Lewis (15), Lincoln (18), Logan (39), Marion (70), Marshall (23), Mason (10), McDowell (30), Mercer (107), Mineral (26), Mingo (43), Monongalia (88), Monroe (10), Morgan (13), Nicholas (28), Ohio (27), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (8), Preston (28), Putnam (34), Raleigh (90), Randolph (26), Ritchie (5), Roane (14), Summers (10), Taylor (26), Tucker (5), Tyler (11), Upshur (22), Wayne (18), Webster (4), Wetzel (10), Wirt (6), Wood (56), Wyoming (60). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are recommended to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

Related