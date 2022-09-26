DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 1,402; 14 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 26, 2022; there are currently 1,402 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 14 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,396 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old female from Cabell County, an 81-year-old male from Logan County, a 92-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Jackson County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 96-year old male from Marion County, an 84-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 83-year old female from McDowell County, and a 94-year old female from Jackson County.

“COVID-19 has affected far too many West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to utilize the vaccine calculator to help determine when you should receive your COVID-19 vaccine and Omicron booster.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (8), Berkeley (79), Boone (23), Braxton (6), Brooke (11), Cabell (52), Calhoun (1), Clay (5), Doddridge (2), Fayette (37), Gilmer (1), Grant (10), Greenbrier (25), Hampshire (13), Hancock (15), Hardy (17), Harrison (70), Jackson (12), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (117), Lewis (4), Lincoln (11), Logan (35), Marion (45), Marshall (18), Mason (23), McDowell (21), Mercer (102), Mineral (19), Mingo (19), Monongalia (61), Monroe (11), Morgan (13), Nicholas (24), Ohio (32), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (6), Preston (29), Putnam (36), Raleigh (68), Randolph (20), Ritchie (4), Roane (11), Summers (7), Taylor (26), Tucker (5), Tyler (1), Upshur (23), Wayne (24), Webster (6), Wetzel (11), Wirt (2), Wood (54), Wyoming (52). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages six months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due. Those 12 years and older are advised to obtain an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​

