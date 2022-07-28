DHHR Reports 3,351 active COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in the past 24 hoours

West Virginia (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 28, 2022, there are currently 3,351 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,149 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year-old female from Roane County, an 89-year-old female from Boone County, a 59-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 89-year-old female from Gilmer County, a 79-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old male from Jackson County, a 76-year-old female from Marion County, a 62-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 87-year-old male from Marshall County, a 65-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old female from Brooke County, a 73-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 91-year-old female from Kanawha County, and an 86 year old male from Mason County.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost is one too many, and we must do everything we can to stop the pandemic including getting vaccinated and boosted.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (36), Berkeley (164), Boone (59), Braxton (20), Brook (21), Cabell (206), Calhoun (8), Clay(9), Doddridge (7), Fayette (90), Gilmer (8), Grant (18), Greenbrier (50), Hampshire (21), Hancock (25), Hardy (27), Harrison (124), Jackon (29), Jefferson (69), Kanawha (313), Lewis (30), Lincoln (37), Logan (85), Marion (105), Marshall (69), Mason (45), McDowell (36), Mercer (177), Mineral (45), Mingo(55), Monongalia (196), Monroe (32), Morgan (24), Nicholas (85), Ohio (69), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (8), Preston (38), Putnam (118), Raleigh (232), Randolph (31), Ritchie (14), Roane (31), Summers (28), Taylor (29), Tucker (5), Tyler (14), Upshur (48), Wayne (48), Webster (21), Wetzel (15), Wirt (6), Wood (177). Wyoming (74). To find the cumulative cases per county please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

DHHR recommends that West Virginians ages 6 months and older get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Individuals 5 years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Individuals age 50 and over four months or more from their first booster and younger immunocompromised individuals over 12 with serious chronic health conditions should receive their second booster.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator (HTTP://vaccinate.wv.gov/), a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov/COVID-19/PagesVaccine.aspx or call 1-833-734-0965

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID_19/pages/testing.aspx

